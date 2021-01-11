Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.42

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.42 and last traded at $139.09, with a volume of 5216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

