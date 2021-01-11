Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.