Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.02

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Get Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) alerts:

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.