Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.02

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

