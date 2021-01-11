Huntington National Bank Buys 24,069 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

