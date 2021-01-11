Epiq Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. DermTech accounts for 3.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.51. 21,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,840. The company has a market cap of $656.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $40.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

