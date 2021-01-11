John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $253.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

