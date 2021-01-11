John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.