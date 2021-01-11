John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.