John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.05. 108,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,640. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

