John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $8.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $68.38. 4,564,994 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

