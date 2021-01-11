NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 15,540 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 126,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

