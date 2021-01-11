PAC Global Hits One Day Volume of $2,141.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $2,141.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Sistemkoin and Graviex. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,906,553,424 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.