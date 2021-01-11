Stealth Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,895.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $8,895.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021430 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,212,726 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.