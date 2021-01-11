Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,740. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

