Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,803,000 after buying an additional 148,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $13.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $769.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,920. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.46 and a 200-day moving average of $617.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $759.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

