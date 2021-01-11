Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $97.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

