Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.68. 154,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

