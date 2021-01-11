Huntington National Bank Has $68.03 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $68,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.96. 48,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. BidaskClub cut Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.