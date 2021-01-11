F&V Capital Management LLC Has $10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $238.72. The stock had a trading volume of 219,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $244.25. The company has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

