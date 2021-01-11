Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $98.55

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 8,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.