Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $502.61. The stock had a trading volume of 148,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

