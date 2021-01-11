Huntington National Bank Buys 1,110,348 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $115,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.38. 451,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

