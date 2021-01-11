LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,174,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.14. 8,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,580. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $307.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

