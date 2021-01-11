F&V Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.93.

Facebook stock traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

