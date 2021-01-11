Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.