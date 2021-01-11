Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

