Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €7.10

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.36 ($8.65).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

ETR:SDF traded down €0.58 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.86 ($11.60). 2,694,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €11.07 ($13.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

