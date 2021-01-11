Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 393.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 394.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

