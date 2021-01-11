Brokerages Set MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) PT at $15.88

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,750 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MX traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,780. The stock has a market cap of $610.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

