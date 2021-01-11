Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.13 ($103.69).

CON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of CON stock traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €119.10 ($140.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.40. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €126.50 ($148.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.23.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

