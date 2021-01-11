Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.13 ($103.69).

CON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of CON stock traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €119.10 ($140.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.40. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €126.50 ($148.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.23.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

