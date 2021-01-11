LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $670,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,766 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.62. 236,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

