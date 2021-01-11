International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.61. 131,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

