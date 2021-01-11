Atari Token (ATRI) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Atari Token has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $37,200.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00325798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.74 or 0.03604470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Atari Token

ATRI is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATRIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.