Klever (KLV) Hits Market Cap of $17.11 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Klever has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and $3,772.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00113737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00278864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00065693 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,274.90 or 0.85063668 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,309,747,251 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

