Moller Financial Services Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 109,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.