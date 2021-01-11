iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 247,283 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,722,879. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.