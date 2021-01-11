Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 249 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,391,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.98. 117,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

