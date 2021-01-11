Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,080. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

