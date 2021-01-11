Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 156,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,080. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.