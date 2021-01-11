LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $21.57 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.03. 21,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

