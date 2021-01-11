Moller Financial Services Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Financial Services lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,622,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,421,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $209.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

