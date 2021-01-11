Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Reduced by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after buying an additional 2,317,982 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,265,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,800. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

