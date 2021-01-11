NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 315.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

