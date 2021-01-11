NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,047 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 25,195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.49. 25,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,920. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.