NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 766,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.