NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 480.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 4,416,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,808,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

