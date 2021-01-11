NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 65,875.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.52. 33,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.46. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total value of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,733,839 shares of company stock worth $661,148,290. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

