NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,991.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.72. 23,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

