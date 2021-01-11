Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) recently:

1/11/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/14/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 162,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

