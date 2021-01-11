Swingby Market Capitalization Hits $3.68 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Swingby has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $527,535.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00114993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00282860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00066478 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.70 or 0.84854617 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWINGBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.