Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$5.00 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDE. Eight Capital upped their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Get Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) alerts:

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.75. 145,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.